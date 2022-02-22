|
22.02.2022 18:24:00
Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today
Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. The mattress maker's stock had fallen 14.2% lower at 10:30 a.m. ET on extraordinarily heavy trading volume.Image source: Getty Images.Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Instead, the company delivered earnings of $0.88 per share and $1.36 billion of total net sales. The results also fell short of management's guidance by razor-thin margins. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations. The board also chose to increase quarterly dividend payouts from $0.09 to $0.10 per share at this time.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!