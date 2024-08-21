22.08.2024 00:13:04

Why Tempus AI Stock Skyrocketed Nearly 22% Today

Niche artificial intelligence (AI) company Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) is a stock recently listed on the exchange that is making significant moves. On news that one of these was a strategic investment in a peer, investors bid the company's stock up by almost 22% on Wednesday. That was more than enough of a bounce to crush the S&P 500 index's 0.4% gain on the day.Tempus AI revealed in a regulatory filing after market hours Tuesday that it had completed a fresh purchase of Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares under the terms of an investment agreement. The two companies had announced at the end of last week that they would be making the transactions. Just over 9.2 million Personalis shares were purchased by Tempus AI by exercising two sets of warrants. The warrants were originally obtained in late 2023 and entitled Tempus AI to buy the common stock of its peer for either $1.50 or $2.50 per share. Exercising the warrants resulted in a total price of slightly more than $18.4 million for the buyer. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tempus Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tempus Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 550,00 -4,17% Ai Holdings Corp
Tempus AI 71,47 21,73% Tempus AI

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX eröffnen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt starten kaum bewegt in den Handelstag am Donnerstag. Am Donnerstag finden die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen