22.08.2024 00:13:04
Why Tempus AI Stock Skyrocketed Nearly 22% Today
Tempus AI revealed in a regulatory filing after market hours Tuesday that it had completed a fresh purchase of Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares under the terms of an investment agreement. The two companies had announced at the end of last week that they would be making the transactions. Just over 9.2 million Personalis shares were purchased by Tempus AI by exercising two sets of warrants. The warrants were originally obtained in late 2023 and entitled Tempus AI to buy the common stock of its peer for either $1.50 or $2.50 per share. Exercising the warrants resulted in a total price of slightly more than $18.4 million for the buyer.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 550,00
|-4,17%
|Tempus AI
|71,47
|21,73%