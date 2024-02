Why Tenable Holdings Stock Soared Today

Shares of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) rose as much as 12.3% early Wednesday before closing the trading day at 5.3% after the cybersecurity company announced strong fourth-quarter 2023 results.For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Tenable 's quarterly revenue grew 16% year over year to $213.3 million, translating to adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings of $30.2 million, or $0.25 per share. On average, analysts were only modeling earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $206.7 million. Tenable chairman and CEO Amit Yoran credited customers' interest in cloud and identity solutions within the company's Tenable One exposure management platform. “We delivered a strong Q4, including better-than-expected results on the top and bottom line,” he said in a press release.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel