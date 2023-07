Why Tenable Stock Is Soaring Today

The stock of Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) was making big gains Wednesday following the release of the cybersecurity specialist's second-quarter report. The share price was up 8.2% as of 1:15 p.m. ET today.Tenable published its results after the market closed yesterday, posting sales and earnings for the period that topped the market's expectations. The company recorded adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 on revenue of $195 million. Prior to the release, the average analyst estimate had called for EPS of $0.12 on sales of $188.5 million.Revenue rose 18.7% year over year in the second quarter, and its adjusted earnings were up 340% year over year in the period. The company continued to see strong momentum for customer additions, bringing 379 new enterprise customers to its platform -- 24 of which had contract values worth $100,000 or more. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel