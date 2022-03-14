|
14.03.2022 21:26:02
Why Tencent, Pinduoduo, and Trip.com Got Rocked Today
Shares of Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD), and Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) were plummeting today, down 10%, 20.5%, and 13.5%, respectively, as of the end of trading.There was a trifecta of bad news today regarding Chinese stocks. First, the Wall Street Journal reported that Tencent is facing a potential fine, in another chapter in China's year-long regulatory crackdown on its tech sector.Second, China is experiencing an Omicron outbreak, and therefore the government is locking down several key cities, including technology hub Shenhzen.Continue reading
