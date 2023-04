Why Tennant Stock Popped on Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cleaning equipment manufacturer Tennant (NYSE: TNC) jumped 11.5% through 11:15 a.m. ET Friday after reporting a sizable earnings beat.Analysts had forecast Tennant would earn $0.84 per share, adjusted for one-time items, on sales of $272.5 million in its fiscal first quarter 2023. In fact, Tennant earned $1.45 per share (adjusted -- actual income as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, was $1.30 per share), and its sales exceeded $305 million. Sales surged 18.5% year over year despite currency exchange rate headwinds, with increases in volume accounting for about half the growth, and price increases the other half. Continue reading