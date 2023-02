Why Teradata Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Teradata (NYSE: TDC) were climbing fast this morning after the company reported fourth-quarter results that were better than expected. The data management company beat both Wall Street's expectations for earnings and the average estimate for revenue. That boosted investor optimism in the tech stock this morning, sending shares up 12% as of 11:03 a.m. ET.The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.35 in the quarter, which was down 38% from the year-ago quarter but was good enough to beat Wall Street's average estimate of $0.31. Continue reading