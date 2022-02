Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results. The steel company's revenue soared 68%, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) skyrocketed 133%. The company benefited from higher iron ore shipments and revenue per ton. That more than offset an 8% decline in steel shipments -- due to a 17% decrease in shipments to Mexico because of supply chain issues -- and lower spot steel prices.