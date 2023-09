Why Terran Orbital Stock Is Down Today

Satellite maker Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) is raising money by selling additional shares, meaning existing shareholders will own less of the company than they did previously. Those shares are under pressure as a result, sending Terran Orbital stock down as much as 19% at 1:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday.Terran Orbital is one of a new generation of space stocks that have come to market in recent years. The company offers an end-to-end satellite package for defense and commercial customers, combining design, manufacture, mission operations, and in-orbit support.The company is early in its life cycle and needs cash to support its plans. Late Monday, Terran said it had sold 23.2 million shares at $1.40 each, raising $32.5 million. It said the cash will be used for general corporate purposes.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel