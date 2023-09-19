|
19.09.2023 19:24:48
Why Terran Orbital Stock Is Down Today
Satellite maker Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) is raising money by selling additional shares, meaning existing shareholders will own less of the company than they did previously. Those shares are under pressure as a result, sending Terran Orbital stock down as much as 19% at 1:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday.Terran Orbital is one of a new generation of space stocks that have come to market in recent years. The company offers an end-to-end satellite package for defense and commercial customers, combining design, manufacture, mission operations, and in-orbit support.The company is early in its life cycle and needs cash to support its plans. Late Monday, Terran said it had sold 23.2 million shares at $1.40 each, raising $32.5 million. It said the cash will be used for general corporate purposes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!