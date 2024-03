Why Terran Orbital Stock Is Up Today

Shares of space satellite manufacturer and former SPAC company Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) leapt 11.2% through 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday in response to news the company may soon be acquired.On Friday last week, after the close of stock market trading, CNBC reported that Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has made a cash offer to acquire Terran Orbital at a price valuing the company at $600 million. Seeing as Terran Orbital currently costs just a hair over $200 million, this appears to be an attractive offer. Indeed, you'd think it would be an offer that Terran Orbital shareholders should jump at.But not so fast.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel