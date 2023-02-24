|
24.02.2023 19:44:07
Why Terran Orbital Stock Rocketed 59% This Week
Shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) are rocketing 59.1% higher from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the satellite stock received a contract that was valued at 10 times its market cap.Terran Orbital was awarded a $2.4 billion to design, build, and deploy 288 low-Earth orbit communications satellites for Rivada Space Networks, with an additional 12 satellites built as "spares."Under the contract, Terran's subsidiary, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, will act as the prime contractor to design and manufacture the approximately 500-kilogram satellites, integrate the communication payload, and perform the final satellite assembly, integration, and test. Rivada expects to begin deploying the constellation of satellites as early as 2025.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
