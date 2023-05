Why Terran Orbital Stock Tanked 18% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of start-up space satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) fell by 17.6% on Monday after it missed analysts' targets for both sales and earnings for the first quarter.Terran Orbital was expected to lose only $0.19 per share on sales of just under $31 million. Instead, its sales came in light at $28.2 million, and it lost $0.38 per share -- twice as much as it was forecast to lose. The news wasn't all bad. Sales were up 115% from last year's Q1. The company's gross loss -- $1.4 million -- was only half the $2.8 million it lost near the top line in Q1 2022. Its sales, general, and administrative spending grew by only 8% -- a much slower rate than its revenue growth. As a result, Terran Orbital was able to dramatically reduce its losses by 24% year over year to only $54.4 million.