Why Tesla, Ford, and Rivian Shares All Sank on Monday

All eyes are on the stock market this morning after an eventful weekend related to the collapse of two major banks. While financial sector names are under the most pressure, they are not the only stocks falling.But there are also company-specific reasons that the stocks of electric vehicle (EV) makers Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford (NYSE: F), and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) dropped as much as 5.5% to 7% early today. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla remained lower by 2.3%, Ford by 1.6%, and Rivian was still down 2.6%.There is a logical connection between fears of a financial crisis and direct impacts to the stocks and businesses of these automakers. Job losses and economic disruption could very well keep consumers from making vehicle purchases. That's especially true on the higher end of prices, where these EV products reside.Continue reading