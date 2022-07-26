|
26.07.2022 21:37:59
Why Tesla, Lucid, and Nio Stocks Were All Falling Today
Some electric vehicle (EV) stocks were tumbling today, including Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nio (NYSE: NIO), likely in response to General Motors reporting second-quarter results that were worse than expected. The company's earnings missed analysts' consensus estimate and GM said it was unable to ship 90,000 vehicles because of supply shortages. EV investors took GM's second-quarter results as an indicator of problems within the broader automotive industry today, causing Tesla to fall 3.7%, Lucid to slip 3.4%, and Nio to tumble 1.2% as of 3 p.m. ET. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!