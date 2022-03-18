|
18.03.2022 17:04:20
Why Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian Stocks All Just Popped
EV stocks look as if they're going to finish the week strong this Friday, as shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all coasting higher in late-morning trading.As of 10:55 a.m. EDT, Tesla stock is up a respectable 2.2%, Lucid is gaining 3.4%, and Rivian is racing ahead with a 3.8% gain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
