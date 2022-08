Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Several items of news came out of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) sector today. The result has been a jump in the shares of stocks with a stake there. That has Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares up 1.9% as of 11:40 a.m. ET. And the stocks of Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) were higher by 3.5% and 5.1%, respectively, at that time. Many recent updates from China's EV sector have been associated with COVID-19-related lockdowns and supply chain issues that have negatively impacted vehicle production. Today, however, there were some signs of a turnaround on that front. Tesla's company-specific news was of battery-material supply deals the company has inked, as reported by Barron's. At the same time, July delivery data out of domestic producers Nio, Li, and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) indicate the market is rebounding there. That's also good news for Tesla, as its Shanghai plant is a major factor in its growth plans. Continue reading