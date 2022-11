Why Tesla, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A handful of electric vehicle (EV) stocks hit the brakes Monday morning as the optimism that pervaded the market last week began to wane. Additionally, several pieces of negative news specific to the EV sector -- including a price target cut for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and a Barron's column that expressed skepticism about the futures of some EV companies -- contributed to the pessimistic mood shift. As of 11:22 a.m. ET, Tesla was trading down by 3.5%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was off by 4.7%, and EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) had lost 3.8%. Continue reading