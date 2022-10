Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On another bright "green" day for the stock market, shares of electric vehicle manufacturers are doing better than most. As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%.But news from Tesla was probably the main reason for all of these gains.As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%. As The Wall Street Journal reported, a "standard" Model Y in China now sells for the yuan equivalent of just $39,800 -- versus the $58,190 price being charged for a "long range dual motor AWD Model Y" (the cheapest model shown on Tesla's website) here in the U.S. Continue reading