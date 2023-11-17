|
17.11.2023 15:46:56
Why Tesla and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Fisker Plunged This Week
It's been a good week for growth stock investors. Bullish sentiment has picked up as benign inflation data led to a drop in treasury yields. The moves higher included electric vehicle (EV) stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). But one notable EV start-up was left out of this week's rally in a big way.While Tesla and Lucid shares have charged higher by about 9% and 12.5%, respectively, the stock of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) was plunging by 27% as of early Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.One of the big reasons many stocks of EV makers and other growth companies shot higher came from economic data released this week. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed price increases in many sectors slowed in October. That led to the market pushing bond yields lower. That's a more supportive environment for growth stocks and investors poured into those riskier names this week.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!