08.06.2022 18:30:00
Why Tesla and Roku Are Sending the Nasdaq Skyward
Stocks remain on shaky ground, with investors watching Wall Street get in a good mood one day, only to lose its cool the next. Wednesday brought early losses for most market benchmarks, although a late-morning recovery cut those losses and actually helped the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) move into positive territory as of noon ET.A couple of stocks were instrumental in the Nasdaq's move higher. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a focal point for investor attention for years, and the latest news from the electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer inspired a more-positive vibe among shareholders. Meanwhile, shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose on rumors of a potential mega-merger in the streaming arena.Shares of Tesla were up more than 3% on Wednesday near midday. The EV pioneer got some good news from a key supplier that could help Tesla continue to reach for ever-higher production goals.Continue reading
