Why Tesla Could Be a $10 Trillion Company in 20 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a market cap that's already topped $1 trillion, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has shown remarkable success in the electric vehicle industry -- and it's showing promise in related renewable energy spaces. In this episode of "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 11, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Brian Withers, and Jason Hall discuss the chances for the automaker to become the Amazon of energy.Continue reading