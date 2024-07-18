|
18.07.2024 11:07:00
Why Tesla Could Be the Best "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Own in the Second Half of 2024
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are some of the best and brightest growth stocks investors can buy. But many of them have amassed some incredible gains over the past year-and-a-half, pushing their valuations to concerning levels for many investors. Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), has, however, been a bit of an underperformer in 2024. Year to date, it's up only 2%, and that would have been much worse if not for a recent rally. But in the latter half of the year, this could make for an underrated investment to hang on to, and it has the potential to be the best of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks to buy right now.In 2021, Tesla hit a market cap of $1 trillion as it became one of the most valuable stocks in the world. Today, its valuation is around $800 billion. Tesla usually commands a premium, and with a reduced price tag, there could be a lot more upside for the stock in the second half of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|12.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.24
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.24
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.06.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.04.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.24
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.06.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.24
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-11,76%
|Tesla
|217,85
|-4,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.