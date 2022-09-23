|
23.09.2022 20:22:35
Why Tesla Dropped as Much as 5% Friday
Word spread quickly yesterday that almost 1.1 million Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles were being recalled. But that's likely not why the stock tumbled today. At the morning's lows, Tesla shares were down just shy of 5%. As of 1:48 p.m. ET, the stock hovered near that level, down 4.6%. The stock market isn't always efficient, but simple math indicates that the recall isn't the reason Tesla shares have dropped for a second straight day. Tesla's market cap has dropped by $75 billion over just the last two trading sessions, and the recall isn't even going to require vehicles be returned to service centers.So what has caused more than an 8% decline in Tesla shares over two days? It may have a more simple explanation. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!