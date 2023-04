Why Tesla Fell Today, Even on a Good Day for the Nasdaq

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were falling today, with shares falling by as much as 4.6%, before recovering to a 2.7% decline as of 1:52 p.m. ET.The decline was all the more unwelcome as Tesla stock had already fallen by a significant amount following its first-quarter earnings on April 19. Moreover, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 0.8% today, making Tesla's dip all the more auspicious, as Tesla is a large component of that index.Tesla received two pieces of incremental negative news today. First, it received a downgrade from a formerly bullish Wall Street analyst. More disconcerting, a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) administrative judge issued a negative decision on yet another labor issue for Tesla -- which isn't the first time this has happened.Continue reading