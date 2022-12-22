|
22.12.2022 17:51:52
Why Tesla Investors Have New Concerns Today
The plunge in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) continued on Thursday with a new worry for investors. The electric-vehicle (EV) leader's stock has plummeted 55% in just the past three months, and shares are down another 6.3% today, as of 11:25 a.m. ET.Tesla shares haven't hit this level since late October 2020. For context, that was just about six months after the company began delivering its flagship Model Y SUV. The move looks like it could be a matter of timing, and might not represent a drop in demand for EVs. The potential for demand destruction -- be it for EVs in general or due to mounting competition -- is a top fear for Tesla investors.Continue reading
