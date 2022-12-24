Why Tesla Is a Top Semiconductor Stock and Not Just Another Automaker

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), an overview of the various semiconductors it has designed, and why some investors might see this automaker as a semiconductor company. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 22, 2022.Continue reading