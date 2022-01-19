|
19.01.2022 15:14:56
Why Tesla Is the One Stock I'd Avoid in 2022
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock performance over the last decade has been nothing short of exceptional. Shares are up almost 23,000% in the last 10 years alone, making it one of the top-performing stocks in the market during that timespan. The company has scaled out its electric vehicle business, sports a market cap north of $1 trillion, and CEO Elon Musk is now the richest man in the world. Everything has come up in favor of Tesla recently. But for owners of the stock, the future does not look nearly as bright. Here's why Tesla is the one stock I'd avoid in 2022. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
