27.04.2022 15:03:00
Why Tesla Is Worth the Risk
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of those stocks that's pretty divisive in the investing world. Most investors either love it or hate it. But one thing you can't deny is that the company's stock has been massively successful.Still, with rising competition in the electric vehicle space from both EV-specific companies and traditional automakers, many investors are wondering if Tesla's stock is worth the risk -- not to mention the stock's high valuation. I think that it is and there are two reasons why investors may want to consider adding small Tesla positions to their portfolios.Continue reading
