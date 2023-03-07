|
07.03.2023 18:41:28
Why Tesla Made Nio, Nikola, and Lucid Stocks Drop Today
All across the electric vehicle industry, share prices are sliding on Tuesday, and there's just one reason: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).At 11:30 a.m. ET, shares of luxury electric-car makers Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are down 3.3% and 4.5%, respectively, while Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a potential competitor to Tesla in electric long-haul tractor-trailer trucks, skidded 3.4% lower.What do these three stocks have in common? Broadly speaking, they're all EV stocks, and as such, when these companies are driving down the road of commerce, they all have to keep one eye on what Tesla is doing. With plans to grow its production of electric vehicles 37% this year, to 1.8 million EVs, you see, Tesla is the proverbial 800-lb. gorilla of the EV industry -- and right now, it seems intent on throwing its weight around.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!