Why Tesla Plunged 36.7% in December

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) plunged 36.7% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The sharp plunge brought shares of the electric car manufacturer down by nearly 70% for 2022.Tesla's market capitalization now stands at roughly $356 billion, a far cry from the $1.2 trillion it was valued at just a year ago. Continue reading