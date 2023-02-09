|
09.02.2023 19:27:52
Why Tesla Remains on a Tear Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares may have had a rough 2022, but the stock continued its march higher in 2023 today. So far this year, Tesla has rocketed higher by more than 70%.The shares rose another 6.3% this morning before paring some of that gain. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla was still trading higher by 5.4%.Today's move comes after CEO Elon Musk announced this week that the company will hold its Investor Day on March 1, where the company will reveal Tesla's Master Plan 3, presenting "the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth."Continue reading
