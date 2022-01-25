|
25.01.2022 16:59:48
Why Tesla Shares Are Down Ahead of Earnings
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings tomorrow after the bell, and the stock is down in advance of that. At 10:06 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were 1.75% lower after having dropped nearly 3% to start Tuesday's market session. To be clear, today's drop isn't likely due to investor worry about tomorrow's earnings. In fact, Tesla, like many other technology names in the Nasdaq Composite index, has been moving lower all month. After having hit the $1.2 trillion market cap threshold, Tesla shares are down almost 25% since Jan. 3, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!