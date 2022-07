Why Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The head of Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) artificial intelligence (AI) and Autopilot team has left the company, a new blow to the company's self-driving effort. Investors reacted by sending Tesla shares down nearly 3% at the open on Thursday.Tesla's promise of eventual self-driving vehicles able to serve as robotaxis when not in use by their owners is a big part of the bull case for the electric vehicle stock. But that effort is going to have to find a new leader.Company AI and Autopilot team leader Andrej Karpathy said late Wednesday he is no longer working for the automaker. Karpathy had been on sabbatical, but had been expected to return. In a series of tweets, he said he has no concrete plans for what he will do next, implying that he didn't leave Tesla to take an offer with another company.Continue reading