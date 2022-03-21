|
21.03.2022 17:07:47
Why Tesla Shares Are Up Ahead of "Delivery Day"
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock jumped 4% to start the week on Monday morning with the initial deliveries from the company's new gigafactory near Berlin imminent. The early pop settled back to a gain of 3% as of 11:40 a.m. ET. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly arrived in Germany ahead of a big opening ceremony for the company's new Berlin-Brandenburg gigafactory. According to Twitter users who follow Musk's travel and other Tesla-related news, Musk landed at the Berlin airport about 10 hours after leaving Austin, Texas. Pictures of preparations outside the factory for the grand opening ceremony event have also been posted on social media. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also attend Tuesday's "Delivery Day" opening, according to Yahoo! Finance.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!