03.08.2022 21:03:51
Why Tesla Shares Bounced Ahead of Its Stock-Split Vote
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will hold its annual shareholder meeting Thursday, when investors will find out if the company's proposed 3-for-1 stock split has been approved. Anticipation of that had Tesla shares trading 2.2% higher as of 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. Wednesday's gains came despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and China that potentially could directly impact the businesses of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. But investors seemed more focused on Tesla's annual meeting, which will be the final chance for shareholders to vote on the proposed stock split. The company has offered two main reasons to support the stock split.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
