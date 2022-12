Why Tesla Shares Could Have Much Further to Fall

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been one of the most dynamic and influential companies over the past decade or so. I know many who absolutely love their Tesla vehicles, as well as investors who hold Tesla stock as a large percentage of their portfolios.But if you own a lot of Tesla stock, now may be a good time to lighten up.The danger here is due to CEO Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and yes, the reason has to do with his increasingly political commentary since taking over the platform. But the reason Tesla stock may be in danger doesn't have anything to do with Musk's political views in and of themselves. Rather, it's that his highly public, aggressive, and increasingly partisan views stand a good chance of alienating Tesla's core customer base.Continue reading