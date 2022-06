Why Tesla Shares Jumped Initially, Then Retreated Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors pushed the share price of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) up 4% this morning, likely after the electric vehicle (EV) stock made double-digit percentage gains yesterday following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. But by midday today, the EV stock had given up nearly all of its early gains and was essentially flat as of 3 p.m. ET. So why the retreat? It may have to do with Tesla's Shanghai factory. Reuters reported today that Tesla's Shanghai factory will suspend operations for two weeks as the EV company makes some upgrades to the factory. That's not earth-shattering news for the company or its investors, but the temporary closure comes on the heels of the plant suspending operations this spring due to COVID-19.Continue reading