Why Tesla Shares Moved Higher Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped as much as 2.1% Monday after some news out of Germany this weekend. The stock gave up some of that gain, but remained up by 1.2% as of 12:50 p.m. ET today.A report from German automotive news outlet Automobilwoche this weekend said Tesla is focused on doubling its sales in Germany this year compared to 2021. If the electric-vehicle (EV) leader achieves that goal, it would surpass Toyota for market share in Europe's largest economy.Continue reading