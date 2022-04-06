|
06.04.2022 23:17:26
Why Tesla Shares Rose 24% Last Month
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 23.8% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The electric vehicle (EV) veteran built this jump around the opening of a new factory and a bit of overly popular share-count management.Tesla Model 3. Image source: Tesla.First, Tesla CEO Elon Musk traveled to Germany for the opening of a new car and battery Gigafactory in the Berlin area. There, he met up with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany to oversee the first 30 vehicle deliveries from the delayed factory. Tesla's stock rose 7.9% that day.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
