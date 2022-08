Why Tesla Shares Rose Today Ahead of Its Stock Split

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped Wednesday on the final day of trading before the company's latest stock split takes effect. The stock rose as much as 2.5% today, and still traded up 1.9% as of 12:15 p.m. ET.Investors might be looking back on the stock's returns since its last stock split in August 2020. Since that 5-for-1 split, Tesla shares have returned more than 80%, compared to under 20% for the S&P 500 index. Continue reading