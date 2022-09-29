|
29.09.2022 20:34:18
Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today
At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers. One analyst just cut his delivery estimate as well as his stock price target, which may be contributing to today's move. But the bulk of the drop today can be attributed to the market in general, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was trading down by more than 3%. Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter put out a note yesterday in which he lowered his estimated third-quarter deliveries from 380,000 to 354,000. He also cut the firm's price target to $340 per share, reports Barron's. Potter still thinks the stock is a buy, however, as the new price target implies a gain of more than 18% from yesterday's closing price. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
