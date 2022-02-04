|
Why Tesla Stock Can't Be Stopped on Friday
With a market capitalization near $900 billion, and annual sales approaching $54 billion, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- once just an electric car start-up -- has grown into a force to be reckoned with in the automotive world, and after 10 straight quarters of healthy, and growing profits, no longer a bankruptcy risk at all.But here's a prediction I'll bet you didn't see coming: Within just five short years, Tesla could be a bigger car company than Ford Motor Company and General Motors -- combined.That prediction, by Morgan Stanley, is the reason Tesla stock is up 3.7% as of 1 p.m. ET today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
