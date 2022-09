Why Tesla Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 3.6% on Friday following reports that the electric vehicle (EV) maker is considering making a big move into the lithium industry. The tech-heavy NASDAQ was up by 2.1% for the day.Elon Musk has repeatedly urged entrepreneurs to get into the lithium refining business as the price of the metal has surged. "You can't lose," Musk said during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call. "It's a license to print money."