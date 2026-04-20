20.04.2026 14:30:00

Why Tesla Stock Could Double as Optimus Reaches Human-Level Proficiency This Year

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) performance on the stock market over the past two years is a bit of an enigma. Even as its Model Y remains the single best-selling car in the world, total deliveries have declined for two years straight. Meanwhile, competition is heating up in the electric vehicle market. Tesla lost its spot as the world's top-selling EV company last year, and recent industry launches could further erode its market share.Given all that, why exactly has the stock outperformed broader equities over the past 24 months? Part of the answer is that many investors are excited about the company's future, which goes well beyond its core EV business. Tesla is looking to usher in a robotics revolution. The company is working hard on its humanoid robot, Optimus. Here's why the stock could soar as Tesla makes progress in that department. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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