Why Tesla Stock Dropped 13% in May and Didn't Stop There
There's been no shortage of news surrounding EV juggernaut Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the past month. Several of those news items help explain why the stock dropped 12.9% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The decline didn't end with the calendar month, either. In the first few trading days of June, Tesla shares have declined another 7%. Several things came together in recent weeks to knock Tesla shares down. The stock, in fact, is down 33% year to date for reasons that include its valuation, production challenges, and other causes centered around CEO Elon Musk.Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
