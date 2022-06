Why Tesla Stock Dropped Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of electric car company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) drove into a ditch on Friday, down 3.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. And yes, the whole stock market is in a funk today -- frightened by a government report that inflation just hit a 41-year high, the Nasdaq on which Tesla trades is down nearly as much as Tesla itself -- 3.2%.But Tesla has troubles all its own.Specifically, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Thursday that it is expanding its investigation into a series of accidents in which Tesla electric cars, operating on its Autopilot feature, crashed into police cars and other first-responder vehicles stopped on the side of the road.Continue reading