Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The stock was down about 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET today.The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far. Year to date, the stock is down more than 18%. But even including the pullback on Thursday, shares are up 8% over the last five trading days.