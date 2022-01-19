|
19.01.2022 18:25:17
Why Tesla Stock Fell on Wednesday
Shares of electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a hit on Wednesday. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, the stock is down about 3%.The stock's slide was likely primarily due to a rough day for the overall market. After broader-market indices kicked off the day on a positive note, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both in the green, the indices slid into the red by midmorning.Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!