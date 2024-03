Why Tesla Stock Fell This Week

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were falling again this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The electric vehicle (EV) leader is seeing increased pricing competition from Chinese players and weak sales in the important East Asian market. It also had to deal with a fire that has temporarily halted production at its German factory.The once-beloved stock is now off 56% from its all-time high and down 10% in the last three years. Over the same time period, the Nasdaq -100 is up 47%.This week, it was down by 11.8% as of 9:13 a.m. ET on Friday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel