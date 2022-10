Why Tesla Stock Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) declined 6.7% on Thursday after the electric vehicle (EV) maker's sales and delivery forecast failed to impress investors.Tesla's revenue surged 56% year over year to $21.5 billion in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue of $22 billion. The company's vehicle deliveries rose to 343,830, up from 241,391 in the year-ago period, representing growth of 42%. Yet that, too, fell short of analysts' estimates, which had called for deliveries of 371,000 vehicles. Continue reading