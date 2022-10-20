|
20.10.2022 23:15:20
Why Tesla Stock Fell Today
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) declined 6.7% on Thursday after the electric vehicle (EV) maker's sales and delivery forecast failed to impress investors.Tesla's revenue surged 56% year over year to $21.5 billion in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue of $22 billion. The company's vehicle deliveries rose to 343,830, up from 241,391 in the year-ago period, representing growth of 42%. Yet that, too, fell short of analysts' estimates, which had called for deliveries of 371,000 vehicles. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!